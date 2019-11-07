Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Shutterfly by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shutterfly by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shutterfly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Shutterfly by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Shutterfly by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Shutterfly stock remained flat at $$50.88 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $473.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

