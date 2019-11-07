Shri P. Parikh Buys 1,000,000 Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) President Shri P. Parikh bought 1,000,000 shares of SANUWAVE Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

