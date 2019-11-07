Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after buying an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,670,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,777. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -468.44 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mackie lifted their price target on Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.30.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

