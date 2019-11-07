SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354. SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

About SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential, commercial, and office properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of marketing, architect, design, management, research, and consultancy services.

