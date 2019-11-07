SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR alerts:

SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354. SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential, commercial, and office properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of marketing, architect, design, management, research, and consultancy services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAO PTY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.