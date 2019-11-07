Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after buying an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after buying an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after buying an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total value of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,430,594. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.08. 1,233,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,596,362. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

