Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of LON STX traded down GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 182.04 ($2.38). The stock had a trading volume of 33,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.22. The company has a market cap of $214.41 million and a P/E ratio of 50.57.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

