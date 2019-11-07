SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Sells $82,494.66 in Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $82,494.66. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 2,253 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $22,304.70.

SharpSpring stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. SharpSpring Inc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

