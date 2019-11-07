ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 15,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $509,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,334 shares of company stock worth $129,001 and sold 28,000 shares worth $959,510. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.