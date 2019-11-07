Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Reaches $470,713.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $470,713.00 and approximately $16,337.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

