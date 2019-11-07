Sentinel Chain Market Cap Tops $488,207.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $488,207.00 and $89,221.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.