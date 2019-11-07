Selfkey Trading Up 37.8% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX and Kucoin. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $15.60 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.05 or 0.07351496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,973,735 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

