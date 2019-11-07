Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 700,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $861.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

