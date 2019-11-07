Security National Trust Co. Has $194,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,409. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

