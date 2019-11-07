Security National Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,959. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

