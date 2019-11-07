SecretCoin (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,252.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SecretCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SecretCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,252.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling SecretCoin

SecretCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

