Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,352. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,189. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 10,814.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after buying an additional 557,060 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xylem by 93.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after buying an additional 396,185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Xylem by 520.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 217,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,505,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.