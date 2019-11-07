Scott A. Romberger Sells 10,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,531. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 36.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

