Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,316 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,908. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 6,035,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.