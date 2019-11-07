Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 15,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,568. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Brady Corp has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $61,610.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,561.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,501 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

