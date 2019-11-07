Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.86 ($2.74) and last traded at A$3.87 ($2.74), 10,701,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 11,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.88 ($2.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.90.

In other news, insider Steven Leigh acquired 50,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.99 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,400.00 ($141,418.44). Also, insider Aliza Knox 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

