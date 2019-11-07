SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

