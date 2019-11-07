SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.24.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
