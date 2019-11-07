SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.32 ($145.72).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €122.70 ($142.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.87 and a 200 day moving average of €112.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.23. SAP has a twelve month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

