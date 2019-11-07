Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 120,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,645. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

