Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $717,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

First Solar stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 68,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,798 shares of company stock worth $2,351,907. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

