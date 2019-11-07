Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Intuit by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 46,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $259.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,810. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.