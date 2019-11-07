Sandy Spring Bank Has $970,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 488,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

