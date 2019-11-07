Sandy Spring Bank Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,908. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

