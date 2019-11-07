Sandy Spring Bank Has $420,000 Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wellington Shields cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CL King cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 94,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

