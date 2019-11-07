Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 38,594 shares changing hands.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,957,000.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.