Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.05, approximately 1,430 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.