Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.07 ($25.67).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €18.35 ($21.34) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of €37.54 ($43.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.20 and a 200 day moving average of €20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $969.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

