Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Trading Down 9%

Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM)

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business.

