Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €163.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €163.00 ($189.53) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €145.18 ($168.82).

SAF stock opened at €146.35 ($170.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €141.52. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

