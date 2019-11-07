Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 366,258 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 366,258 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,765,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189,279 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $914,217.57.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,168 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $4,915,344.72.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $504,897.96.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,634.80.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

