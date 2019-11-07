S & U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,200.69

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,200.69 and traded as low as $2,081.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,080.00, with a volume of 1,180 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $254.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,200.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. S & U’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.57), for a total transaction of £6,330 ($8,271.27).

About S & U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

