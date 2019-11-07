S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.83 Million

Brokerages predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report sales of $77.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.16 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $70.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $297.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.01 million to $300.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $345.16 million, with estimates ranging from $341.44 million to $348.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

