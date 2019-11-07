Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $6.74-6.92 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,629. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

