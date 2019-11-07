Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,145 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.73. 1,881,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $122.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.