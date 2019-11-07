Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,401 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $42,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,335 shares of company stock worth $19,364,682 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.