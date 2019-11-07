Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.38 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $48,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $594,958.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

