Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.50 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,612. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $156.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

