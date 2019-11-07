Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.53 Million Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify by 50.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spotify by 69.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 39.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 16.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -247.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

