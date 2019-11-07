Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.50 to $155.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 109,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $152.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

