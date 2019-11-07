Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

RUSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

RUSHA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,588 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 294.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 124.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 48.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

