Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $785.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 17.27 and a current ratio of 17.27. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.