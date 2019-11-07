Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given New GBX 2,480 Price Target at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,480 ($32.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.30 ($35.64).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,344.50 ($30.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,422.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

