Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.77 ($3.51).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS remained flat at $GBX 216.10 ($2.82) during trading on Thursday. 6,190,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.64. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.