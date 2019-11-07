Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.58

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$108.58 and last traded at C$108.36, with a volume of 223643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.10.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3900009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.25, for a total value of C$1,578,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,754,325.05. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.98, for a total value of C$95,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at C$152,794.53. Insiders have sold a total of 57,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,574 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.