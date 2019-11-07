Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,367,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $82.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

