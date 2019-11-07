Royal Bank of Canada Has $29,000 Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

DPLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,684. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

